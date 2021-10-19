Mankato Marathon brings economic boom to town

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Marathon took place this past weekend and the hospitality industry benefited from the tourism boom.

Greater Mankato Growth states that the marathon brings in around $1.8 million in revenue for the city.

The businesses located on South Front Street, like Pub 500, The 507, Blue Bricks and more, saw runners from over 32 states.

2,500 runners participated in the marathon this year and an estimated 3,000 family members and spectators.

”Really exciting that we can provide that. We can really showcase our restaurants right along the finish line, but had great businesses and restaurants that put specials out for our runners. Both all over the city of Mankato to help highlight that as well and really get our runners to know some fun and great places to go,” stated Joy Leafblad, sports and special events director for Visit Mankato.

Greater Mankato Growth says that there were also virtual races offered, which added to a good turnout of runners this year.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.