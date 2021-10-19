Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Mayo names new regional chair of administration

Travis Paul, recently named the new regional chair of administration for Mayo Clinic Health...
Travis Paul, recently named the new regional chair of administration for Mayo Clinic Health System in Southwest Minnesota, will oversee administrative staff and be accountable for strategic planning and fiscal management, among other duties.(KEYC News Now)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Travis Paul has been named the new regional chair of administration for Mayo Clinic Health System in Southwest Minnesota.

Paul succeed Terry Brandt, who will retire Dec. 1, and will oversee administrative staff and be accountable for strategic planning and fiscal management, among other duties, along with James Hebl, M.D., regional vice president, Mayo Clinic Health System in Southwest Minnesota.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to serve in this role alongside Dr. Hebl,” says Paul. “Mayo’s Southwest Minnesota Region has experienced many successes over the past several years, and I look forward to helping advance the region even further.”

Paul has 26 years of progressive health care experience at Mayo Clinic, including 18 years in leadership roles and numerous years as a front-line nurse.

“Travis brings administrative and clinical expertise, passion, and a patient-first mindset,” says Dr. Hebl. “I’m confident he’ll help enhance our ability to bring unparalleled health care to the communities we serve and build on the exceptional foundation Terry Brandt helped establish over the past five years.”

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early Sunday morning, emergency crews arrived at a local residence to find a fire coming...
North Mankato Fire Department called to residential fire
Due to a vehicle crash involving a train, Hwy 14 is closed between Southeast 44th Avenue and...
Collision between train, semi prompts Highway 14 closure
Simon Barrera Merino, a worker at a Minneapolis recycling center employee, was declared dead at...
Worker dies at recycling facility
FILE — A man from Arizona was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Le Sueur County over the...
Arizona man killed in single-vehicle crash in Le Sueur County
Kimberli Romano and Kyle Hlavaty got married last weekend in Las Vegas. Most of their family,...
Bride’s parents miss wedding due to Southwest flight cancellations

Latest News

To celebrate National Medical Assistants Recognition Week, from Oct. 18-22, medical assisting...
SCC students participate in service-learning projects during Medical Assistants Recognition Week
From today through Saturday, the MSU aviation flight team will host the annual National...
MSU aviation team hosts annual flying competition
The Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) has received applications for COVID-19 school...
Minnesota public school districts apply for COVID-19 testing program grant
From today through Saturday, the MSU aviation flight team will host the annual National...
Aviation Flight Team