Mayo names new regional chair of administration

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Travis Paul has been named the new regional chair of administration for Mayo Clinic Health System in Southwest Minnesota.

Paul succeed Terry Brandt, who will retire Dec. 1, and will oversee administrative staff and be accountable for strategic planning and fiscal management, among other duties, along with James Hebl, M.D., regional vice president, Mayo Clinic Health System in Southwest Minnesota.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to serve in this role alongside Dr. Hebl,” says Paul. “Mayo’s Southwest Minnesota Region has experienced many successes over the past several years, and I look forward to helping advance the region even further.”

Paul has 26 years of progressive health care experience at Mayo Clinic, including 18 years in leadership roles and numerous years as a front-line nurse.

“Travis brings administrative and clinical expertise, passion, and a patient-first mindset,” says Dr. Hebl. “I’m confident he’ll help enhance our ability to bring unparalleled health care to the communities we serve and build on the exceptional foundation Terry Brandt helped establish over the past five years.”

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.