Minnesota approaching 400 traffic fatalities this year(KEYC)
By Holly Marie Moore
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota is approaching 400 traffic deaths this year.

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, there have been 392 total fatalities on Minnesota’s roads so far.

That’s on pace to be the most fatal crashes since 2007.

It compares with 313 last year at this time and 287 in 2019.

Speed has been the largest contributing factor this year, followed by alcohol, drivers not wearing seatbelts and distracted driving.

