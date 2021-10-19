Your Photos
Minnesota public school districts apply for COVID-19 testing program grant

By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As the state continues to get the COVID-19 vaccine to kids and teens, school districts are also trying to do their part.

The Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) has received applications for COVID-19 school testing program grant funds from 86% of MN schools. The funds will be used to support COVID-19 testing efforts.

An additional 168 Minnesota schools have applied since the deadline was extended from October 1st to the 15th. School districts have requested nearly 50 million for staffing or to purchase any necessary supplies to conduct COVID-19 school testing programs, such as test kits.

