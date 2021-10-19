MSU aviation team hosts annual flying competition

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Beginning today, the MSU aviation flight team will host the annual National Intercollegiate Flying Association Region 6 competition.

The competition will be held on campus and at the local Mankato Regional Airport. The competition includes nine universities from across the Midwest and approximately 150 students and coaches.

Minnesota State Mankato’s aviation flight team participants will include 39 student members and three coaches. The competition will include events on the ground and in the air. Ground competition includes events such as aircraft recognition, computer accuracy, and preflight inspection.

Flight competition includes events such as power off landing, short-field landing, message drop and navigation.

The event will continue through Saturday.

