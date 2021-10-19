Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

MSU aviation team hosts annual flying competition

By Lisa Cownie and Kelsey Barchenger
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Beginning today, the MSU aviation flight team will host the annual National Intercollegiate Flying Association Region 6 competition.

The competition will be held on campus and at the local Mankato Regional Airport. The competition includes nine universities from across the Midwest and approximately 150 students and coaches.

Minnesota State Mankato’s aviation flight team participants will include 39 student members and three coaches. The competition will include events on the ground and in the air. Ground competition includes events such as aircraft recognition, computer accuracy, and preflight inspection.

Flight competition includes events such as power off landing, short-field landing, message drop and navigation.

The event will continue through Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early Sunday morning, emergency crews arrived at a local residence to find a fire coming...
North Mankato Fire Department called to residential fire
Due to a vehicle crash involving a train, Hwy 14 is closed between Southeast 44th Avenue and...
Collision between train, semi prompts Highway 14 closure
Simon Barrera Merino, a worker at a Minneapolis recycling center employee, was declared dead at...
Worker dies at recycling facility
FILE — A man from Arizona was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Le Sueur County over the...
Arizona man killed in single-vehicle crash in Le Sueur County
Kimberli Romano and Kyle Hlavaty got married last weekend in Las Vegas. Most of their family,...
Bride’s parents miss wedding due to Southwest flight cancellations

Latest News

To celebrate National Medical Assistants Recognition Week, from Oct. 18-22, medical assisting...
SCC students participate in service-learning projects during Medical Assistants Recognition Week
The Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) has received applications for COVID-19 school...
Minnesota public school districts apply for COVID-19 testing program grant
From today through Saturday, the MSU aviation flight team will host the annual National...
Aviation Flight Team
The Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) has received applications for COVID-19 school...
School testing program