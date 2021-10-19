MSU Mankato to honor three alums at Distinguished Alumni Achievement Event

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 2021 Minnesota State University, Mankato, distinguished alumni honorees include a 1990 graduate who is the president of an investment banking firm, a 1975 graduate who is an education specialist for the Minnesota Twins baseball club and a 2016 graduate who founded and is now the CEO of an athletic brand company.

The MSU Alumni Association will present its Distinguished Alumni Achievement Award, Harold J. Fitterer Service Award and Young Alumni Award, at 10 a.m on Sat., Oct. 23.

The Distinguished Alumni Achievement Award is presented to graduates who have achieved high rank or honor in their professions and are recognized for their achievements spanning the course of their careers.

This year’s recipient is Deb Schoneman, a 1990 graduate with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and finance. She is the president of Minneapolis-based investment banking firm Piper Sandler, which she joined in 1990.

From her initial role in the firm’s accounting department, Schoneman went on to hold several senior management positions, including global head of equities, chief financial officer, finance director and treasurer.

Schoneman serves on the board of directors of the Securities Industry and Financial Management Association (SIFMA) and the board of trustees for the University of St. Thomas. She also received Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal’s CFO of the Year award in 2014.

The Harold J. Fitterer Service Award is presented to graduates who have given distinguished service to MSU Mankato through work preserving and promoting university programs.

This year’s recipient is Dale Wolpers, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Teaching (BST) degree in communication studies in 1975 and a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction in 1983.

A career educator who has also coached and directed theater, Wolpers’ passion and dedication has been recognized in teacher of the year awards as well as three National School of Excellence awards.

He has spent 20 years with the Hastings schools before taking on leadership roles in the South Washington County Schools, in the process earning an Educator of the Year award in 2009.

Upon retirement, he worked with the Minnesota Twins in developing the Target Field Learning Through Baseball program, in which students come to the stadium and, through baseball, learn principles of math, science, language and social studies among other subjects.

This year’s Distinguished Young Alumni Award honors graduates 35 years old or younger who reached personal or professional achievements early in their careers, positively impacted their communities, and show promise for continued success.

This year’s recipient is Michael Jordan, a 2016 graduate with a bachelor’s degree in management and founded his business, UNRL, while still a student at MSU.

Jordan is now CEO of the St. Paul-based athletic brand company that he started in Mankato with $400. In 2017, UNRL cleared $2 million in sales and touted clients that included NHL teams Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues.

UNRL sponsors the Red Bull Crashed Ice competition and is a major presence in events such as Hockey Day in Minnesota and the Super Bowl Live festivities in downtown Minneapolis.

Today, the company employs 19 (including many University alumni) and is close to reaching eight figures in sales according to professional services firm Ernst & Young, which nominated Jordan for an Entrepreneur of the Year award in July.

The MSU Mankato award event will be held on campus in Centennial Student Union, Rooms 253/4/5.

