Old Town Mankato gaining new businesses and life

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Hazelkin & Co. and Sonny and dot boutique are adding their expertise and style to Old Town.

Both boutiques are different in their own ways, Hazelkin is helping customers with gifts for any occasion.

“We have seasonal candles and mugs. We have a whole kitchen section full of gourmet items that would be really fun if you are hosting a party or maybe you are attending a party. You want to bring a really nice hostess gift,” owner of Hazelkin & Co. Jenna Odegard said.

Whereas Sonny and Dot brings fashion to a whole new level.

“That was affordable for everyone and had multiple sizes for every age group. We really want to try to have something for everyone,” owner of Sonny and Dot Boutique Elizabeth Mueller explained.

Since adding the two new businesses, Old Town has seen an increase in shops, and new storefronts.

Like Pond Road Market which is opening their seasonal location for the holidays.

Which makes these two small business owners happy to see the area booming.

“I think that a lot of people are interested in City Center right now. Eating local, shopping local and Old Town is just ripe with all these historic buildings,” Odegard stated.

“Old town is the heart of the city, and as you’re walking down Riverfront there’s a sort of a nostalgic feeling, so we really wanted to be a part of that, and the businesses that are all here support each other and support each other so we were excited to be a part of that,” owner of Sonny and Dot Boutique Amanda Kozitza said.

The Sonny and Dot Boutique owners are happy they chose the perfect place for their storefront.

“Old Town is growing so much, there is so much traffic around here for traffic. There is a lot going on a the food hub and it brings in a lot of people. It’s been great being here, it’s amazing,” Mueller explained.

The historic area is becoming the shopping destination once again.

“With all the other businesses in Old Town, you can really truly park and just kind of walk right on down,” Odegard stated.

