Pedestrian-involved crashes, fatalities increase during fall months

By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Pedestrian-involved crashes and fatalities have already reached the same total as all of last year.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety reports 45 pedestrian deaths so far in 2021, which is nine more than at this time in 2020.

The agency says 654 others were injured as a result of vehicle crashes last year.

As part of National Pedestrian Safety month, MNDOT urges both drivers and pedestrians to use more caution as daylight hours decrease later in the year.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

