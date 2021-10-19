Your Photos
Rental evictions on the rise in MN due to COVID-19

Housing experts say rental evictions are on the rise in Minnesota. As of last week, a 15-day...
Housing experts say rental evictions are on the rise in Minnesota. As of last week, a 15-day notice is no longer required before an eviction notice is filed over late rent. Lease terminations can also occur more easily.(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Housing experts say rental evictions are on the rise in Minnesota as state protections adopted because of COVID-19 are beginning to ease.

As of last week, a 15-day notice is no longer required before an eviction notice is filed over late rent. Lease terminations can also occur more easily.

For some, a pending application for financial aid through RentHelpMN can be a lifeline.

The program has been distributing federal money aimed at preventing pandemic-related issues. Currently, nearly 50,000 applications have come in through RentHelpMN for help tied to delinquent rent or utilities.

About $144 million has been distributed with several more requests pending.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

