Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

SCAM ALERT: Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of recent scam

FILE — A Nicollet County Sheriff's vehicle is pictured in this undated KEYC file photo.
FILE — A Nicollet County Sheriff's vehicle is pictured in this undated KEYC file photo.(KEYC Photo, File)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a recent scam.

The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office received information Tuesday from the Mankato Department of Public Safety that a Mankato resident had received a scam telephone call from someone claiming to be an investigator with the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office.

The scammer had identified themselves as Investigator Charles Bryant.

After receiving this information, an actual investigator had called the scammer, who opted not to speak with them.

Anyone who has contact with this party and has a loss of some type is encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Due to a vehicle crash involving a train, Hwy 14 is closed between Southeast 44th Avenue and...
Collision between train, semi prompts Highway 14 closure
Early Sunday morning, emergency crews arrived at a local residence to find a fire coming...
North Mankato Fire Department called to residential fire
Simon Barrera Merino, a worker at a Minneapolis recycling center employee, was declared dead at...
Worker dies at recycling facility
A pumpkin is pictured Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Mankato, Minn.
Community rallies behind Little Green Wagon
FILE — A man from Arizona was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Le Sueur County over the...
Arizona man killed in single-vehicle crash in Le Sueur County

Latest News

Motor vehicle crashes have killed 45 pedestrians in 2021, which is nine more pedestrian deaths...
Pedestrian-involved crashes, fatalities increase during fall months
Gov. Tim Walz announced on Tuesday morning he is running for reelection in the 2022 Minnesota...
Gov. Walz, Lt. Gov. Flanagan announce re-election campaign
Michele Gors has been named General Manager of KEYC News Now.
New KEYC GM
As of last week, a 15-day notice is no longer required before an eviction notice is filed over...
Evictions