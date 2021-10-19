SCAM ALERT: Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of recent scam

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a recent scam.

The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office received information Tuesday from the Mankato Department of Public Safety that a Mankato resident had received a scam telephone call from someone claiming to be an investigator with the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office.

The scammer had identified themselves as Investigator Charles Bryant.

After receiving this information, an actual investigator had called the scammer, who opted not to speak with them.

Anyone who has contact with this party and has a loss of some type is encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency.

