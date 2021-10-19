SCC students participate in service-learning projects during Medical Assistants Recognition Week

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The healthcare industry is always changing and trained support professionals are always in high demand, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To celebrate National Medical Assistants Recognition Week, from Oct. 18-22, medical assisting students at South Central College (SCC) are taking part in service-learning in their local community at Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato and District 77.

These special learning opportunities include flu shots, along with hearing and vision screenings.

SCC’s medical assisting program is located on the college’s North Mankato Campus. The college offers an Associate of Applied Science in Medical Assisting with the opportunity to transfer to Winona State University to complete a Bachelor’s of Applied Science in Healthcare Leadership along with a Master’s in Healthcare Leadership.

“Students can become an in-demand healthcare professional within two years and have the opportunity to work within our local community through service learning prior to graduating,” said medical assisting program director Cristen Cox. “This year, Medical Assistants Recognition Week can be a chance for individuals to take their life in an exciting new direction. By learning both the clinical and personal skills Medical Assistants need to have, students can start on their way to an exciting, rewarding career both behind the scenes and one-on-one with patients in a clinical setting.”

