Biden admin. deals blow to copper-nickel mining advocates

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - The Biden administration has dealt a serious blow to the proposed Twin Metals copper-nickel mine on the edge of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area in northeastern Minnesota.

The government ordered a study that could lead to a 20-year ban on mining upstream from the wilderness. The administration says that it filed an application for a “mineral withdrawal.”

It would begin with a comprehensive study of the likely environmental and other impacts of mining if it were permitted upstream from the Boundary Waters.

The Obama administration tried to kill the project when it launched a similar process, but the Trump administration reversed that decision.

