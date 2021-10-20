COVID-19 informational update

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The White House says it expects the country will reach the milestone of having 190 million Americans who are fully vaccinated - leaving about 65 million who refuse to get the shot.

Minnesota is reporting 1,858 new cases of COVID-19 today and 32 deaths including a Le Sueur County resident in their 80s, two Martin county residents in their 70s and 80s and a Waseca County resident in their 40s.

