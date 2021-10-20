Your Photos
Deadly shooting case handed to Blue Earth County Attorney’s Office for review

By Jared Dean
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension submitted its findings in the case of an officer-involved shooting in Olivia this summer.

Aaron Clouse, an 11-year law enforcement veteran, shot Ricardo Torres Jr. in the early morning hours on July 4 in Olivia.

Torres would later be pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension completed their investigation of the case and provided their findings without recommendation to the Blue Earth County Attorney’s Office for review and a charging decision.

The case was given to the Blue Earth County Attorney’s Office to avoid a potential conflict of interest.

