Mankato Salvation Army to extend hours, seeking volunteers for upcoming season

By Meghan Grey
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Salvation Army is preparing to extend its day shelter hours for the winter season.

The shelter has remained open since last winter, but with limited summer hours.

Starting Nov. 1, the organization will extend its hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Each year, the shelter houses around 100 homeless individuals from the Mankato area. But this season, the Salvation Army says it’s struggling to find enough help to operate at full capacity.

“The staffing shortage is a real scare for us. If we don’t have the amount of people on our team we need, then the services we provide will be limited. That means we may have less hours on a daily basis. That might mean there’s a weekend or two we can’t cover because we don’t have enough people to participate,” explained Lt. Andy Wheeler of the Mankato Salvation Army.

Anyone interested in getting involved should visit the Mankato Salvation Army’s website for more information and volunteer opportunities.

