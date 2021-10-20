Your Photos
Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center reschedules Nelly concert for 2022

By Jake Rinehart
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center announced Wednesday that the Nelly concert has been rescheduled.

Nelly, along with special guests Blanco Brown and Harper Grace, was originally scheduled to perform in Mankato on Sunday, Oct. 24. The new date for the concert is Jan. 21.

Those who already purchased tickets for the Oct. 24 show are asked to hold onto their tickets, as they will be valid for the new date.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center’s box office and at TicketMaster.com.

