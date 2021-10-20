Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center reschedules Nelly concert for 2022

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center announced Wednesday that the Nelly concert has been rescheduled.

Nelly, along with special guests Blanco Brown and Harper Grace, was originally scheduled to perform in Mankato on Sunday, Oct. 24. The new date for the concert is Jan. 21.

Those who already purchased tickets for the Oct. 24 show are asked to hold onto their tickets, as they will be valid for the new date.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center’s box office and at TicketMaster.com.

