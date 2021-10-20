Your Photos
Minnesota colleges investigate alleged sex competition

The College of St. Benedict and St. John's University are investigating allegations that some...
The College of St. Benedict and St. John’s University are investigating allegations that some male students started a competition this fall to see who could have more sexual encounters with female students.(Facebook/The College of St. Benedict and St. John’s University)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. (AP) — The College of St. Benedict and St. John’s University are investigating allegations that some male students started a competition this fall to see who could have more sexual encounters with female students.

The allegations were first reported by The Record, the student newspaper for both colleges, which are Roman Catholic schools.

Katie Alvino, a spokeswoman for the partner schools, said the administration has been investigating since they learned about the allegations in late September. Alvino wouldn’t confirm the nature of the allegations, citing the investigation, but said in a statement to The Associated Press: “We will not tolerate sexual misconduct in any form. We are utilizing trained, impartial, third party investigators to determine the responsible parties.”

It was not immediately clear whether any of the allegations involved criminal acts, such as sexual assault.

The College of St. Benedict and St. John’s University are in the central Minnesota city of Collegeville. Men attend St. John’s and women attend St. Benedict’s.

According to The Record, some students in a St. John’s dorm started a competition to see who could have the most sexual encounters with St. Benedict students who were on a list. Liam Miller, a resident assistant in St. Patrick Hall, told the newspaper points were assigned for various things, but additional details were unclear.

The Institute for Women’s Leadership at the College of St. Benedict is encouraging St. Benedicts students to walk out of class Thursday afternoon and participate in a sit-in to demand action and stand up against sexual misconduct.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

