Minnesota State women’s soccer team finding stride

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Mavericks are trending in the right direction and putting together another dominant season.

The team is 10-2-1 overall on the season, sitting second in the NSIC behind Bemidji State.

For the season, the Mavs are scoring an average of 2.5 goals per game and are being led by junior forward Jenny Vetter, who has scored 14 goals this season.

After an up and down first couple of weeks by MSU standards, which included one-goal losses to nationally ranked Central Missouri and Augustana, the team made some tweaks.

“Early on, maybe we as a staff didn’t quite realize who this team was, so we had to rethink some of what we were doing, and what we were asking them, refocus, realize we’re a young team,” head coach Brian Bahl said. “We needed to take it back a notch, refocus. I think we’ve done that. The ladies have done a great job of being willing to learn, listen, they’ve taken everything in stride. We’ve tried to take pressure off everything we do, and just go play, try to get better each time we go out, and they’ve done a better job of that as of late.”

One of the biggest changes came in the midfield, where the team dropped Brynn Desens from an attacking role to more of a holding role.

“Tremendous sacrifice from Brynn to be willing to go back and do that,” Bahl said. “We needed some help in that part of the field. It was painful to move her from the attack, but she’s been incredible in that holding spot for us. That’s been a big part of our run as well. Along with Jenny [Vetter] breaking out and the production she’s had, but Brynn jumping into that role has played in a phenomenal way, gives us the pace that we were lacking, ability to win the ball in the air, and kind of create and spark our attack from that part of the field kind of like [Alesha] Duccini in the past, tremendous credit to Brynn for what she’s been able to do and how she’s helped us there.”

Next up for the Mavericks is a match-up against the 9-3-1 Minot State Beavers on Friday.

MSU’s next home game won’t take place until Oct. 31 against Southwest Minnesota State.

