MnDOT asking for public input at Lake Crystal City Hall open house

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT is asking for public input at an open house, as it considers changes to Highway 60 in Lake Crystal.

The project consists of a two-mile stretch from just outside the northeast side of Lake Crystal to the southwest side of the city.

The $16.7 million dollar project is the conclusion of a study that started in 2019 and a plan for resurfacing is being looked at as well as replacement of storm and sanitary sewers.

The open house will go from 5-6:30 tonight at the Lake Crystal city hall.

