Prep Athlete: Buerkle leads state in passing yards, TDs

SPRINGFIELD, Minn. (KEYC) - The Springfield Tigers football program is on a six-game undefeated streak since suffering a narrow defeat to Lakeview in week one.

“Our very first game our first half was a little rough, but then ever since that half we’ve been getting going and our second half of that first game we really started to show what we can do and we’ve continued to improve on that,” Buerkle said.

Through seven games, Tigers signal-caller Brendon Buerkle is completing almost 70 percent of passes while leading the state with 2,399 passing yards and 34 touchdowns.

“It’s like having another coach on the field honestly and we’ve talked about, any play we call we’re comfortable with what he’s going to do with the ball and we trust him to put it in the right place. He’s throwing the ball deep, he’s throwing intermediate balls, he’s checking down to running backs. It’s really hard to defend an offense when a quarterback can make all three levels of throws and isn’t afraid to check the ball down. He can distribute to any receiver at any time and that’s kind of what makes the whole thing tick right now and he’s doing a great job,” Springfield Co-Head Coach Adam Meyer said.

Buerkle started at QB as a junior for Springfield. Meyer says Buerkle worked hard in the off-season and came out ready to make some noise.

For the first time since week one, the Tigers found themselves at risk of defeat against at the time number-nine Martin Country West Mavericks last Thursday.

Down two points with 53 seconds remaining on the clock, Buerkle came through in the clutch, driving Springfield down the field for a game-winning touchdown.

“He was marching down the sideline ‘Let’s go, it’s our time’ and that’s something as coaches we’re looking for and I think kids respond better when the seniors and leaders on the team step up versus just coaches all the time, that’s where he’s been invaluable for us this season and just that work ethic is paying off for him,” Meyer explained.

Buerkle’s breakout year is a product of evolving in Meyer’s complex offensive scheme.

“Character-wise, he’s kind of been the same and just kind of matured as he’s gotten older and understood his role. The impact that he has on others, he’s been a dynamic helper with us in our flag football program, he volunteers his time and understands how his character can impact others,” Meyer said.

“In junior high, I shared quarterback and right guard and Mr. Meyers has always been a great leader for me and he’s helped me through a lot, so then every summer I just put in the work and time, and eventually it paid off,” Buerkle said.

The quarterback has his sights on North Dakota State University for management information systems, while still exploring options to play college football.

Springfield closes out their regular season schedule Wednesday night against Minnesota Valley Lutheran.

