‘Rocky Horror’ to do the Time Warp again in New Ulm

By Lisa Cownie
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - This Saturday, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” will return to the New Ulm State Street Theater.

The evening’s main event will be an 8:30 pm showing of the cult film.

A live “steampunk” shadow cast, which will dance, sing, and act their way through the performance will also take place.

Prior to the movie viewing, attendees will have the chance to join the cast for “The Slab” pre-event, beginning at 6:30 pm.

Tickets to the pre-event include the movie viewing, as well as snacks, a beverage, and a chance to spend time backstage with the Rocky Horror cast.

General admission tickets for The Rocky Horror Picture Show are $10. A limited number of tickets for “The Slab” pre-event are available for $25.

