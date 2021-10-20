Willowbrook Cooperative investing time into composting

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Bruno Gad has always had a love for the environment and Mother Nature.

“I believe that every day is Earth Day. I was referred to a friend of mine and we have been friends for 50 years. He became acquainted after he came back from Vietnam and I was heavily involved in the Earth Day activities at the University of Illinois.”

He has taken up his green thumb with composting at the place where he lives at the Willowbrook Cooperative.

Gad has even enlisted some help along the way from Esther Farm, and Sadie Steinbert. Both women have grown a love for composting in more ways than one.

“At first I thought, I am too old I don’t need to do it and then I thought yes i do. We need to save it for the younger people, save the environment as much as we can if it helps.”

“The waste too of the weight. We pay for hauling the waste away. It saves a lot on the refuge,” Sadie Steinbert Willowbrook resident stated.

There are a lot of different ways to compost your food scraps, tissues or paper towels.

“I put mine in an ice cream pail and about every five days maybe. I put it in the compost bag and take it down to the basement where there is a container to put them in,” Farm added. “Putting shredded paper, first in the bottom of your compost bag. Which would soak up any of the extra moisture. That is what I do and that helps a lot,” Steinbert explained.

After the compost gets put into the red bin then Gad takes over the process.

“Then from there it becomes my responsibility to make sure that it is removed and taken across the street to the dumpster.”

Willowbrook composts around 150 pounds per month.

Gad believes that their compositing effort is making a difference in not just the environment, but the world.

“You reach a point in life when there is just so much that you can do to make it right. I think this is one of the things that does not involve a lot to do the right thing.”

