Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Winch’s four goals power West to state

It's a game to remember for the senior forward.
It's a game to remember for the senior forward.(KEYC)
By Rob Clark
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW PRAGUE, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato West girls’ soccer team squared off against New Prague in the Section 2AA Championship Tuesday night.

Annelise Winch scored four times for the Scarlets, and West wins 4-0 to advance to the state tournament next week.

The Mankato West boys’ soccer team also in play for a section title. The Scarlets battled Worthington.

After a scoreless first half, Worthington scored four unanswered goals in the second to win 4-0.

Trojans advance to state.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Due to a vehicle crash involving a train, Hwy 14 is closed between Southeast 44th Avenue and...
Collision between train, semi prompts Highway 14 closure
Early Sunday morning, emergency crews arrived at a local residence to find a fire coming...
North Mankato Fire Department called to residential fire
Simon Barrera Merino, a worker at a Minneapolis recycling center employee, was declared dead at...
Worker dies at recycling facility
A pumpkin is pictured Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Mankato, Minn.
Community rallies behind Little Green Wagon
FILE — A man from Arizona was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Le Sueur County over the...
Arizona man killed in single-vehicle crash in Le Sueur County

Latest News

FILE — Minnesota State women's soccer players celebrate after scoring a goal in this undated...
Minnesota State women’s soccer team finding stride
Minnesota State women’s soccer team finding stride
From today through Saturday, the MSU aviation flight team will host the annual National...
MSU aviation team hosts annual flying competition
HIGHLIGHTS: New Ulm Cathedral vs. Nicollet
HIGHLIGHTS: New Ulm Cathedral vs. Nicollet