Winch’s four goals power West to state

NEW PRAGUE, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato West girls’ soccer team squared off against New Prague in the Section 2AA Championship Tuesday night.

Annelise Winch scored four times for the Scarlets, and West wins 4-0 to advance to the state tournament next week.

The Mankato West boys’ soccer team also in play for a section title. The Scarlets battled Worthington.

After a scoreless first half, Worthington scored four unanswered goals in the second to win 4-0.

Trojans advance to state.

