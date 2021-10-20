YWCA Women’s conference aims to improve leadership presence and effectiveness

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The YWCA Women’s Leadership Conference is for all women looking to discover their passion within and to learn more about using their spark.

The two-day virtual event will take place on Tues., Nov. 2, and Thurs., Nov. 4th from 9 a.m. to noon.

An in-person networking event will be from 4-6 p.m. on Thurs., Nov. 4, 2021.

Attendees will also hear from keynote speakers, participate in breakout sessions, and engage in facilitated Zoom discussions.

