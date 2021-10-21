Your Photos
2nd man charged in crash that killed woman in Minneapolis

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:43 PM CDT
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A second suspect has been charged in the death of a bystander who was struck and killed by one of two vehicles whose drivers were involved in an exchange of gunfire in downtown Minneapolis.

Eighteen-year-old Autumn Rose Merrick was riding a scooter near Target Field when she was struck and killed while standing on a street corner Oct. 6.

A passenger in one of the vehicles, 33-year-old Marvel Williams, was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder and illegal possessing a firearm, the Star Tribune reported.

An arrest warrant has been issued for a second man, Christopher Walker of Minneapolis, who is accused of being one of the drivers. Walker is facing the same charges.

Prosecutors say one driver was chasing another at a high rate of speed when shots were exchanged.

Williams is jailed on $1 million bond. Two other men, both in their 30s, are suspects in the case but have not been charged.

It was not clear whether Williams or Walker have an attorney who could speak on their behalf.

