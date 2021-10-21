DEA promotes prescription drug disposal for National Drug Takeback Day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This Saturday marks the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Drug Takeback Day.

The day is is meant to promote the safe disposal of unused or unwanted prescription drugs. Participants will need drop them off at authorized collection sites.

Locally, the Mankato Public Safety Center has a 24/7 collection bin with other locations at the Blue Earth County Justice Center among other spots.

Temporary sites will also be set up for collection between 10 a.m-2 p.m. Those locations can be found through this link.

