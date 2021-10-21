Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

DEA promotes prescription drug disposal for National Drug Takeback Day

By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This Saturday marks the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Drug Takeback Day.

The day is is meant to promote the safe disposal of unused or unwanted prescription drugs. Participants will need drop them off at authorized collection sites.

Locally, the Mankato Public Safety Center has a 24/7 collection bin with other locations at the Blue Earth County Justice Center among other spots.

Temporary sites will also be set up for collection between 10 a.m-2 p.m. Those locations can be found through this link.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting at a Kenosha, Wis., home killed three people on Tuesday night.
Police: Shooting in Wisconsin that killed 3 was domestic-related
A Mankato man has been sentenced to 86 months in a correctional facility in St. Cloud for...
Mankato man sentenced to 7 years in prison for probation violations
FILE — A Nicollet County Sheriff's vehicle is pictured in this undated KEYC file photo.
SCAM ALERT: Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of recent scam
Daryl Brian Quagon, currently missing, has a criminal history that includes sexual conduct and...
Minnesota DOC seeks public’s assistance in search for Daryl Brian Quagon
FILE — The case was given to the Blue Earth County Attorney’s Office to avoid a potential...
Deadly shooting case handed to Blue Earth County Attorney’s Office for review

Latest News

The Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Drug Takeback Day is meant to promote the safe...
National Drug Takeback Day
St. James authorities are on the lookout for three hooded suspects in the burglary of an...
Three hooded individuals suspected in St. James burglary
St. James authorities are on the lookout for three hooded suspects in the burglary of an...
St. James Burglary
MnDOT has temporarily closed the northbound and southbound Highway 169 ramps to Lookout Dr. and...
Just In: MnDOT closes Hwy 169 ramps to Lookout Drive and Center Street until further notice,