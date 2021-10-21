Your Photos
Just In: MnDOT closes Hwy 169 ramps to Lookout Drive and Center Street until further notice,

MnDOT has temporarily closed the northbound and southbound Highway 169 ramps to Lookout Dr. and Center St. in Mankato/North Mankato until further notice.(Minnesota Department of Transportation)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After a truck crashed into a bridge, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) has temporarily closed the northbound and southbound Highway 169 ramps to Lookout Dr. and Center St. in Mankato/North Mankato.

Motorists are asked to seek alternate route, as the ramps are expected to be closed for an unknown amount of time, as MnDOT inspects the bridge.

