Just In: MnDOT closes Hwy 169 ramps to Lookout Drive and Center Street until further notice,

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After a truck crashed into a bridge, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) has temporarily closed the northbound and southbound Highway 169 ramps to Lookout Dr. and Center St. in Mankato/North Mankato.

Motorists are asked to seek alternate route, as the ramps are expected to be closed for an unknown amount of time, as MnDOT inspects the bridge.

