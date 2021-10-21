Mankato man sentenced to 7 years in prison for probation violations

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A Mankato man has been sentenced to 86 months in a correctional facility in St. Cloud for violating his probation on several occasions.

Trevor Shelley pleaded guilty in 2016 to first-degree assault for punching former Minnesota State Mavericks football player Isaac Kolstad during an altercation in 2014. The assault left Kolstad with severe brain injuries.

The judge initially sentenced Shelley to 150 days in jail and five years probation.

But court documents show Shelley repeatedly used drugs and alcohol, which were violations of his probation. The court also says Shelley failed to contact his probation officer from August 2018 until June 2021.

The court found that by clear and convincing evidence that Shelley violated probation by failing to abstain from the use or possession of alcohol and controlled substances, failing to complete the chemical dependency evaluation, failing to contact the probation officer as directed, and failing to complete his sentence to service.

Also involved in the 2014 assault was former Mankato West and University of Minnesota quarterback Phillip Nelson, who pleaded guilty to 5th-degree assault and was sentenced to 100 hours of community service.

Shelley is now in prison in St. Cloud.

