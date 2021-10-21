Missing woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide

CHARLES CITY, Iowa (AP) — A body discovered at a Charles City home last week has been identified as that of a woman who was reported missing from Dunkerton earlier this month, authorities said.

The body of Jennifer Jo Swingen, 44, also known as Jennifer Smith, was found at the home of her ex-husband, Charles City police said.

Her ex-husband, 46-year-old Shane Swingen, died after an apparent drug overdose on Oct. 12, police said.

Officers searching his home found Jennifer Swingen’s body. An autopsy indicated she had been strangled.

Charles City police are investigating the deaths as a murder-suicide, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported.

Jennifer Swingen’s family reported her missing from her Dunkerton home earlier this month.

Court records show the two divorced in 2019.

