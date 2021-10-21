Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Missing woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide

FILE — A body discovered at a Charles City home last week has been identified as that of a...
FILE — A body discovered at a Charles City home last week has been identified as that of a woman who was reported missing from Dunkerton earlier this month, authorities said.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLES CITY, Iowa (AP) — A body discovered at a Charles City home last week has been identified as that of a woman who was reported missing from Dunkerton earlier this month, authorities said.

The body of Jennifer Jo Swingen, 44, also known as Jennifer Smith, was found at the home of her ex-husband, Charles City police said.

Her ex-husband, 46-year-old Shane Swingen, died after an apparent drug overdose on Oct. 12, police said.

Officers searching his home found Jennifer Swingen’s body. An autopsy indicated she had been strangled.

Charles City police are investigating the deaths as a murder-suicide, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported.

Jennifer Swingen’s family reported her missing from her Dunkerton home earlier this month.

Court records show the two divorced in 2019.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting at a Kenosha, Wis., home killed three people on Tuesday night.
Police: Shooting in Wisconsin that killed 3 was domestic-related
A Mankato man has been sentenced to 86 months in a correctional facility in St. Cloud for...
Mankato man sentenced to 7 years in prison for probation violations
FILE — A Nicollet County Sheriff's vehicle is pictured in this undated KEYC file photo.
SCAM ALERT: Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of recent scam
Daryl Brian Quagon, currently missing, has a criminal history that includes sexual conduct and...
Minnesota DOC seeks public’s assistance in search for Daryl Brian Quagon
The northbound Highway 169 ramps to Lookout Drive and Center Street in Mankato and North...
MnDOT reopens northbound Highway 169 ramps, southbound ramps remain closed

Latest News

FILE — A second suspect has been charged in the death of a bystander who was struck and killed...
2nd man charged in crash that killed woman in Minneapolis
2nd man charged in crash that killed woman in Minneapolis
The northbound Highway 169 ramps to Lookout Drive and Center Street in Mankato and North...
MnDOT reopens northbound Highway 169 ramps, southbound ramps remain closed
MnDOT reopens northbound Highway 169 ramps, southbound ramps remain closed
Ex-Minneapolis officer Mohamed Noor, who had a murder conviction overturned, was resentenced 57...
Minneapolis cop gets nearly 5 years in killing of 911 caller