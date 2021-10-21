Your Photos
MN job growth outpaces national average

By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s job growth is now outpacing the national average.

That’s according to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development’s latest data.

Minnesota gained 17,100 jobs in September, a point-six percent increase. The national rate being point-one percent.

The leisure and hospitality industry saw the increase in participation at 14.6 (or 7,100 jobs) with the next highest being mining and logging at 8.7 percent (232 jobs).

The Mankato metropolitan-statistical area shows a 2-percent positive job growth over the year.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

