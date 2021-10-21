MnDOT reopens northbound Highway 169 ramps, southbound ramps remain closed
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The northbound Highway 169 ramps to Lookout Drive and Center Street in Mankato and North Mankato reopened to traffic Thursday after a truck reportedly crashed into the bridge.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the southbound Highway 169 ramps to Lookout Drive remain closed until further notice.
Motorists are asked to seek an alternate route, as the ramps are expected to be closed for an unknown amount of time as MnDOT inspects the bridge.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.