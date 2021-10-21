MnDOT reopens northbound Highway 169 ramps, southbound ramps remain closed

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The northbound Highway 169 ramps to Lookout Drive and Center Street in Mankato and North Mankato reopened to traffic Thursday after a truck reportedly crashed into the bridge.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the southbound Highway 169 ramps to Lookout Drive remain closed until further notice.

Motorists are asked to seek an alternate route, as the ramps are expected to be closed for an unknown amount of time as MnDOT inspects the bridge.

UPDATE: The northbound Highway 169 ramps to Lookout Drive and Center Street in Mankato/North Mankato have reopened to traffic. The southbound Highway 169 ramps to Lookout Drive will remain closed until further notice. https://t.co/KKtEKYO10U — MnDOT District 7 (@mndotscentral) October 21, 2021

