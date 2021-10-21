Noor resentenced to 57 months in prison

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Ex-Minneapolis officer Mohamed Noor, who had a murder conviction overturned, received 57 months for manslaughter in the 2017 death of 911 caller.

Noor was initially convicted of third-degree murder and manslaughter in the July 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond. He was sentenced to 12 1/2 years on the murder count, but the Minnesota Supreme Court threw out that murder conviction last month.

The 57 months Noor was sentenced is the maximum amount possible, according to sentencing guidelines.

