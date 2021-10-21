Your Photos
Noor resentenced to 57 months in prison

Ex-Minneapolis officer Mohamed Noor, who had a murder conviction overturned, was resentenced 57...
Ex-Minneapolis officer Mohamed Noor, who had a murder conviction overturned, was resentenced 57 months for manslaughter in the 2017 death of a 911 caller.(Leila Navidi/Star Tribune via AP, Pool, File)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Ex-Minneapolis officer Mohamed Noor, who had a murder conviction overturned, received 57 months for manslaughter in the 2017 death of 911 caller.

Noor was initially convicted of third-degree murder and manslaughter in the July 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond. He was sentenced to 12 1/2 years on the murder count, but the Minnesota Supreme Court threw out that murder conviction last month.

The 57 months Noor was sentenced is the maximum amount possible, according to sentencing guidelines.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

