Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Remains found in Brian Laundrie search may take time to ID

By CNN
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (CNN) - It’s a possible end to the search for Brian Laundrie.

The FBI said human remains were found in a nature reserve Wednesday, along with some of his personal items, 37 days after Brian Laundrie was reportedly last seen.

A source close to the investigation said it may take some time to officially identify the remains, based on their condition.

But as they wait for official identification, questions linger about his possible involvement in the death of his fiancée Gabby Petito.

“The probability is strong that it is Brian’s remains,” said Steven Bertolino, the attorney for the Laundrie family.

“These items were found in an area that up until recently had been underwater,” said Michael McPherson, FBI Special Agent in Charge of the Tampa field office.

The grim discovery was made on the day Brian Laundrie’s parents were assisting in the search for their son.

According to the family’s attorney, Brian Laundrie’s father also stumbled upon some of his son’s personal items.

“At some point, Chris (Laundrie) locates what’s called a dry bag. The dry bag is a light bag laying in the woods, I’ll say 20 feet or so off the trail. At that time, law enforcement officers showed him a picture on the phone of a backpack that law enforcement had located also nearby and also some distance off the trail,” Bertolino said.

Brian Laundrie is considered a person of interest in the death of Petito, whose body was found in Wyoming Sept. 19. He refused to talk to law enforcement when Petito’s parents reported her missing; then days later, he also disappeared.

His parents gave investigators tips on where Brian Laundrie liked to hike and camp in the extensive Carlton Reserve but have otherwise been silent, on the advice of their attorney.

“Now’s not the right time to talk about, you know, the situation with Gabby. Right now, we’re going to wait for the forensic results to come in, and we may revisit this in the future,” Bertolino said.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting at a Kenosha, Wis., home killed three people on Tuesday night.
Police: Shooting in Wisconsin that killed 3 was domestic-related
FILE — A Nicollet County Sheriff's vehicle is pictured in this undated KEYC file photo.
SCAM ALERT: Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of recent scam
A Mankato man has been sentenced to 86 months in a correctional facility in St. Cloud for...
Mankato man sentenced to 7 years in prison for probation violations
Daryl Brian Quagon, currently missing, has a criminal history that includes sexual conduct and...
Minnesota DOC seeks public’s assistance in search for Daryl Brian Quagon
FILE — The case was given to the Blue Earth County Attorney’s Office to avoid a potential...
Deadly shooting case handed to Blue Earth County Attorney’s Office for review

Latest News

A wild chase involving a driver of a BMW and sheriff's deputies from two North Carolina...
Police chase ends when suspect crashes into school bus full of kids
Pfizer COVID Vaccine at Southeast Health in Dothan, Alabama.
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shows high effectiveness, companies say
A Chicago police officer's gun accidentally discharged, wounding two other officers.
Accidental shot from Chicago officer wounds 2 other police
President Joe Biden said that it's important to take care of seniors in remarks in Scranton,...
White House changing ideas on how to pay for $2 trillion plan