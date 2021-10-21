Your Photos
Taylor Library to hold genealogy intro class

By Kelsey Barchenger
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For those interested in learning more about their family tree and ancestors, but aren’t sure where to even begin, the North Mankato Taylor Library has got just the class for you.

Today, the library’s new Tradesmen Club will be hosting an Introduction to Genealogy class today. Attendees will learn the basics of researching their family tree and discuss some of the many types of records available.

The class will go from 6-7:30 p.m. Registration is required in advance.

