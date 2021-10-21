Three hooded individuals suspected in St. James burglary

ST. JAMES, Minn. (KEYC) - St. James authorities are on the lookout for three burglary suspects.

The city’s police department says that three hooded individuals broke into a closed, unspecified business downtown and stole items just after midnight on Oct. 9

Police are asking for assistance from the public in identifying the three suspects by contacting the on-duty officer at 507-375-3222.

