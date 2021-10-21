Truman Fire Dept. saves the day for two-year-old, her cat

TRUMAN, Minn. (KEYC) - Yesterday, the Truman Fire Department saved the day for not only a two-year old girl, but her cat as well.

The Truman Fire Department says it received a phone call yesterday afternoon concerning a cat that got stuck in a tree.

However, once he arrived on the scene, the fire chief realized the cat was about 25 to 30 feet from the ground.

The department says the cat belonged to two-year old Aaliyah, who suffers from epileptic seizures. The cat, Nala, helps her through those seizures.

The fire chief called for mutual aid and, with help from a retired firefighter and his boom truck, they were able to rescue Nala and reunite her with Aaliyah.

