COVID-19 booster shots now available at Hy-Vee pharmacies

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - COVID-19 booster shots are now available at Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations across the company’s eight-state region.

There are now booster recommendations for all three available COVID vaccines. Those eligible are asked to follow the booster timeline of their primary vaccine manufacturer (at least six months for Pfizer and Moderna and two months for the J & J booster).

Hy-Vee is also currently offering $10 gift cards to patients who complete their COVID-19 vaccination, including those who receive their booster with Hy-Vee between June 1 and November 1.

