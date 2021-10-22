Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

COVID-19 cases rising faster on reservations in Minnesota

FILE — Native Americans have contracted COVID-19 at two to three times the rate of white...
FILE — Native Americans have contracted COVID-19 at two to three times the rate of white Minnesotans over the past month, according to state health officials.(KEYC News Now)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Native Americans have contracted COVID-19 at two to three times the rate of white Minnesotans over the past month, according to state health officials.

There are large pockets of unvaccinated people in the 18 to 49 age range in Minnesota’s tribal communities and across the country, according to Mary Owen, director of the Center for American Indian and Minority Health at the University of Minnesota medical school.

“We have some folks who are not getting vaccinated, whether it’s because they’re resisting it or because they’re not able to get access. Not quite sure. It’s probably a combination of those. But that’s impacting us again, significantly,” said Owen, who is also president of the Association of American Indian Physicians.

Owen says that’s especially concerning because Native Americans have high rates of health disparities that put them at higher risk for serious COVID-19 illness, such as diabetes, Minnesota Public Radio News reported.

“We have some very frail people in our communities that cannot afford to get infected. We have to protect them,” Owen said. “So please, do what’s right for our communities, not just for us as individuals.”

The Leech Lake reservation has recorded its highest numbers of positive COVID-19 cases over the past month since the pandemic began.

The White Earth reservation had hardly any COVID-19 cases on the reservation throughout most of the summer, but cases started to rise in August, and peaked in late September.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The northbound Highway 169 ramps to Lookout Drive and Center Street in Mankato and North...
MnDOT reopens northbound Highway 169 ramps, southbound ramps remain closed
A Mankato man has been sentenced to 86 months in a correctional facility in St. Cloud for...
Mankato man sentenced to 7 years in prison for probation violations
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Alec Baldwin: Killing of cinematographer was ‘tragic accident’
St. James authorities are on the lookout for three hooded suspects in the burglary of an...
Three hooded individuals suspected in St. James burglary

Latest News

FILE — The contaminated product is labeled “Better Homes & Gardens Lavender & Chamomile...
Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall
The Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund officially named Mankato Brewery owner Tim Tupy as their...
Mankato Brewery owner named growMANkato’s Celebrity Ambassador
Gov. Tim Walz and U.S. Bank Stadium announced a new vaccination clinic before the Rolling...
Vaccine clinic to open near upcoming Rolling Stones concert
COVID-19 booster shots are now available at Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations across the company’s...
COVID-19 booster shots now available at Hy-Vee pharmacies