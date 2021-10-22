House Ethics Committee to review allegations against Rep. Hagedorn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The House Ethics Committee will review alleged misconduct by Representative Jim Hagedorn following a report from the Office of Congressional Ethics.

The OCE unanimously agreed to recommend the matter to the Committee in a 6-0 vote.

The non-partisan entity alleges in a recently released report that Congressman Hagedorn “may have violated House rules, standards of conduct, and federal law,” on two counts.

According to the report, evidence was found that two of Rep. Hagedorn’s employees had vested financial interest in companies that were paid “significant amounts” by Hagedorn’s congressional office, totaling $456,686 dollars.

The OCE also claims a campaign donor of Hagedorn provided office space at the Brett’s Building in downtown Mankato at a cost of zero or below fair market value, a Federal Elections Commission violation.

According to the report, Hagedorn refused to cooperate with the OCE’s investigation.

In a statement provided to KEYC News Now, Rep. Hagedorn’s attorney, says Hagedorn “self-reported the matter to the Ethics Committee and will continue to work with it to bring it to a conclusion. Moreover, he had no knowledge of the underlying issues.”

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.