Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

House Ethics Committee to review allegations against Rep. Hagedorn

Report says the OCE found evidence that two of Rep. Hagedorn’s employees had vested financial interest in companies that were paid “significant amounts” by Hagedorn’s congressional office, totaling nearly $456,686 dollars.
Rep. Hagedorn is a 2nd-term member of Congress representing Minnesota's First Congressional...
Rep. Hagedorn is a 2nd-term member of Congress representing Minnesota's First Congressional District(U.S. House of Representatives)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The House Ethics Committee will review alleged misconduct by Representative Jim Hagedorn following a report from the Office of Congressional Ethics.

The OCE unanimously agreed to recommend the matter to the Committee in a 6-0 vote.

The non-partisan entity alleges in a recently released report that Congressman Hagedorn “may have violated House rules, standards of conduct, and federal law,” on two counts.

According to the report, evidence was found that two of Rep. Hagedorn’s employees had vested financial interest in companies that were paid “significant amounts” by Hagedorn’s congressional office, totaling $456,686 dollars.

The OCE also claims a campaign donor of Hagedorn provided office space at the Brett’s Building in downtown Mankato at a cost of zero or below fair market value, a Federal Elections Commission violation.

According to the report, Hagedorn refused to cooperate with the OCE’s investigation.

In a statement provided to KEYC News Now, Rep. Hagedorn’s attorney, says Hagedorn “self-reported the matter to the Ethics Committee and will continue to work with it to bring it to a conclusion. Moreover, he had no knowledge of the underlying issues.”

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The northbound Highway 169 ramps to Lookout Drive and Center Street in Mankato and North...
MnDOT reopens northbound Highway 169 ramps, southbound ramps remain closed
A Mankato man has been sentenced to 86 months in a correctional facility in St. Cloud for...
Mankato man sentenced to 7 years in prison for probation violations
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Alec Baldwin expresses ‘shock and sadness’ after prop gun shooting on set kills cinematographer
St. James authorities are on the lookout for three hooded suspects in the burglary of an...
Three hooded individuals suspected in St. James burglary

Latest News

The Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund officially named Mankato Brewery owner Tim Tupy as their...
Mankato Brewery owner named growMANkato’s Celebrity Ambassador
Gov. Tim Walz and U.S. Bank Stadium announced a new vaccination clinic before the Rolling...
Vaccine clinic to open near upcoming Rolling Stones concert
COVID-19 booster shots are now available at Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations across the company’s...
COVID-19 booster shots now available at Hy-Vee pharmacies
Kelsey and Lisa play their tarot cards right with local reader, Esther Marcella!
Tarot card readings offer insight, hidden truths