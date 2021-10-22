Madelia Health receives Top 20 Critical Access Hospital Award

MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) — Madelia Health recently received a Top 20 Critical Access Hospital Award from the National Rural Health Association.

The award was originally supposed to be presented to Madelia Health officials at the NRHA’s Critical Access Hospital Conference in Kansas City in September, but that ceremony was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are so proud to be receiving this award for the second consecutive year,” said Roz Snyder, chief clinical officer of Madelia Health. “Our caregivers and providers give outstanding care and they should be proud of this prestigious recognition.”

Award recipients were determined through surveys conducted by the Chartis Center for Rural Health.

Madelia Health was recognized for achieving success in the Patient Experience index, a rating of performance ranked across 10 domains of the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems. Madelia Health was the only Minnesota Critical Access Hospital to be recognized in this category this year.

Other hospitals in northwest Iowa and Minnesota to receive recognition include:

Kossuth Regional Health Center (Algona, Iowa), 2021 Top 20 Critical Access Hospital winners; and

Swift County – Benson Health Services (Benson, Minn.), 2021 Top 20 Critical Access Hospital Best Practice in Quality.

