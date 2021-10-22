Your Photos
Mankato Brewery owner named growMANkato’s Celebrity Ambassador

By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund officially named their growMANkato’s Celebrity Ambassador.

Mankato Brewery owner Tim Tupy, who was named to the position, is meant to raise awareness for men’s health during the month of November. In addition, Mankato Brewery and Lupulin Brewing Company are teaming up again to brew Hazy Hero IPA, honoring the late Jonathan Zierdt, with a portion of the sale proceeds being donated to the JZCF.

Throughout the month of November, a beard growing contest will take place. Tupy will be shaved down at the MSU Maverick Hockey game on Saturday, October 30.

A Kickoff & Shave Down event will be held for others wanting to participate on Mon., Nov. 1, at the Mankato Brewery from 5-7 p.m.

