Maverick Hockey Quick Hits: Minnesota State refocuses with bye week

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State men’s and women’s hockey teams are on a well-deserved bye week after a tough weekend of college hockey.

MEN’S ANALYSIS

The Maverick’s men’s hockey team took part in the Ice Breaker Tournament in Duluth last weekend. The University of Michigan would go on to win the tournament, followed by Minnesota State, Minnesota Duluth, and Providence.

To open the tournament, Minnesota State took down No. 10 Providence 5-2, which included a hat trick from senior winger Reggie Lutz

Rob Clark: “Very exciting game to watch between the Mavericks and Wolverines. Michigan, with all the NHL draft picks, but goaltender Dryden McKay, can’t say enough good things about his play, able to make a couple of big saves to keep it a one-goal game. It could have gone either way at the end.”

Mary Rominger: “That seems like a theme in these games to start the season, could have gone either way. Credit to the Mavericks for a tough schedule to start out the year, going 4-2 against a series with the top-ranked team, second-ranked team, and games against tenth and third-ranked teams. Overall, how do we feel about going 4-2 in that strong start to the season?”

RC: “It shows that the Mavericks are here to stay. There is no hangover from the Frozen Four finish from last year. Maverick fans can feel really good about the fact the Mavericks are playing the way they are right now.”

MR: “Now, conference play for MSU begins Oct. 29. We’ll see CCHA action, lots of exciting match-ups, but also some threats the Mavericks will have to look out for.”

RC: “Remember this conference was the WCHA last year, three teams from the conference advanced to the NCAA Tournament. There are a lot of good teams in the conference, including Bemidji State. Only one win so far this year, but they’ve played a couple of very tough opponents in Minnesota Duluth and North Dakota, the only two teams they’ve played this year. They’re battle-tested like the Mavericks, I expect them to have a solid season this year.”

The Mavericks men’s hockey team returns to the ice Oct. 29 against Northern Michigan in Mankato.

WOMEN’S ANALYSIS

MR: Well, it’s a similar situation for the Mavericks women’s hockey team. They’ve had a tough start to the season with their non-conference schedule. This past weekend, they had their home and home series with the Minnesota Gophers. The Gophers swept that series, but we saw some positives from the Mavericks like we have all season long, including two goals on 11 shots and Calla Frank is a stallion in net.

RC: “Calla Frank is playing really well to start this year. You see that against the Gophers. 84 total shots stopped in the series, the final scores didn’t reflect really how well she played in those two games.

MR: “One negative thought that is recurring is allowing your opponent to get on the man advantage. The Gophers scored 3 power-play goals to defeat the Mavericks. Something they’ll have to keep an eye on and will have a week to work on, as will the men’s team.”

The Mavericks women’s hockey team returns to the ice on Oct. 29 against No. 1 Wisconsin in Mankato.

