MPD officer charged with manslaughter after July crash

By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - A prosecutor said that a Minneapolis police officer was charged with manslaughter and vehicular homicide in a fatal crash in July that occurred while the officer was pursuing a stolen vehicle.

Officer Brian Cummings was driving nearly 80 mph in Minneapolis with his siren and lights activated when his squad car slammed into a vehicle, killing 40-year-old Leneal Frazier.

Charges were announced today.

Leaders of the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

Frazier was the uncle of Darnella Frazier, whose cellphone video of Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd’s neck was viewed worldwide and helped launch a global protest movement against racial injustice.

