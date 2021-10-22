New Ulm postpones rec center grand re-opening ribbon cutting, open house

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - In New Ulm, a scheduled ribbon-cutting ceremony in honor of the grand re-opening of the Recreation Center has been postponed.

The postponement for the Sun., Oct. 24 event is due to the unforeseen failure of the Air Handling Unit (AHU) in the Vogel Fieldhouse portion of the Recreation Center.

The AHU is the only one in the building and was not replaced during the recent expansion and renovation.

The Grand Re-Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony will take place after the AHU is up and running again. However, the replacement time is uncertain, due to pandemic supply chain delays.

