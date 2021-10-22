Open Door Health Clinic receives over $520,000 in federal funding

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Open Door Health Center is open to some changes after receiving more than $520,000 from the American Rescue Plan. Open Door is planning on using the funds to renovate its basement and create a community space.

“One of the things that we immediately thought about is how can we respond to something like a community crisis like COVID in the future without cutting into our existing medical space,” said Mandy Gault, director of marketing and development for Open Door Health Clinic.

A total of 14 health centers in Minnesota received federal funding through the plan totaling more than $8.6 million.

The community space makes room for innovative programming, like educating the community on health issues, group treatment for chronic diseases and preventative care.

“By taking some of the programming that is patient adjacent or is helpful to our patients that is upstairs, we can move that downstairs,” Gault said. “Move that downstairs in patient education and in the community room, and that will free us up for more clinical space.”

It’s also hoped the new space will help them prepare the community for any future challenges like the COVID pandemic.

“We want to create programming that will enable people to learn about their disease process, to be able to manage their disease process on their own with a little coaching and that will help us get to the healthier state they were in before the pandemic,” Gault said.

Open Door is in talks with contractors now to begin work on their basement renovations and is hoping to finish planning for construction in the winter.

