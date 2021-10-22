Second suspect charged in bystander‘s death during Minneapolis shootout

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - A second suspect has been charged in the death of a bystander who was struck and killed during an Oct. 6 shootout between vehicles in downtown Minneapolis.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Christopher Walker of Minneapolis. Walker is accused of being one of the drivers.

He’s charged with second-degree murder and illegal possessing a firearm.

18-year-old Autumn Rose Merrick was riding a scooter near Target Field when she was struck and killed while standing on a street corner during the shootout.

