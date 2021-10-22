Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Senate unanimously redirects COVID relief money for infrastructure projects

Texas Sen. John Cornyn (R) said the measure will allow states to move forward on a variety of projects with money already in their hands.
By David Ade
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - While Americans wait for lawmakers to finalize a deal to fix the nation’s aging infrastructure, the Senate is taking action to try and get some local projects moving.

Senators want to give states the green light to start building, even though Congress hasn’t come to an agreement yet on a final infrastructure package.

This week, in a rare show of bipartisan unity, the Senate unanimously approved a bill which would let states use some of the federal COVID relief money they already have for infrastructure projects. The bill would help states hit hard by recent natural disasters.

Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn, who was one of the bipartisan sponsors, spoke with Gray Television’s Washington News Bureau.

Cornyn said, “The federal government has thrown so much money at the state and local government. If they have excess funds, I don’t want them to fritter it away on things that really won’t be lasting. So, this incentivizes them to use it on things that will be lasting and productive like infrastructure.”

This bill would cap how much of the Covid relief money could be used for infrastructure.

Either $10 million or 30 percent of the unused Covid money in each state.

The House would need to take this bill up before it con head to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The northbound Highway 169 ramps to Lookout Drive and Center Street in Mankato and North...
MnDOT reopens northbound Highway 169 ramps, southbound ramps remain closed
A Mankato man has been sentenced to 86 months in a correctional facility in St. Cloud for...
Mankato man sentenced to 7 years in prison for probation violations
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Alec Baldwin expresses ‘shock and sadness’ after prop gun shooting on set kills cinematographer
St. James authorities are on the lookout for three hooded suspects in the burglary of an...
Three hooded individuals suspected in St. James burglary

Latest News

FILE — Ariana Valinte, 5, left, puts on a mask as she enters the campus for the first day of...
Teachers ask for virus protocols after student, staff deaths
Iowa's Legislative Services Agency released its second Congressional redistricting map ...
New Iowa maps would shift congresswomen into new districts
Iowa's Legislative Services Agency released its second Congressional redistricting map ...
New Iowa maps would shift congresswomen into new districts
Today, Pres. Biden's administration ordered a study of the likely environmental and other...
Biden administration move could block Minnesota copper mine
Biden administration move could block Minnesota copper mine