Supply chain shortages impact school lunch menus

CLEVELAND, Minn. (KEYC) - The pandemic has been a major catalyst in supply chain shortages across the country, but it’s not just impacting stores.

Cleveland Public School Food Service Director Monica Manzey said the school saw food delivery shortages since the first day of the school year, and it’s impacting the lunch menu.

”We have not been receiving the food that we order. It’s a manufacturing issue. It’s also a delivery issue,” she said. “It happens daily. We receive trucks three times a week, and there is always something. It could be anything from milk to not getting cereal, not getting meat, cheese.”

Manzey said she often has to think outside of the box to put food on the menu.

“So an example, if pizza doesn’t come in, we would make a casserole. We’re noticing a shortage on pasta, so if we have a pasta day, and it doesn’t come in, we need to resource to making sandwiches,” she said.

Manzey said she’s unsure how long the shortage will last and is looking at alternative options.

“I have looked at using other vendors. We’ve been instructed from the state to use grocery stores,” said Manzey.

Manzey hasn’t had to utilize grocery stores yet.

It would be a cost that isn’t tied into the school budget, but the food is still free for the students.

Approximately 480 students are signed up to receive hot lunches.

Manzey said they will all have something to eat.

“We make sure we have enough. If we don’t have enough for that day, we offer them a cold sandwich or something so every student gets fed,” she said.

