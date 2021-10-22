Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Tommy DeBarge of R&B band Switch dies at age 64

Musician Tommy DeBarge of the famed DeBarge family has died at age 64, family members confirmed...
Musician Tommy DeBarge of the famed DeBarge family has died at age 64, family members confirmed on social media.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Musician Tommy DeBarge of the famed DeBarge family has died at age 64, family members confirmed on social media.

He was co-founder and bassist of the 1970s R&B band Switch, which included his brother Bobby.

The Motown Records band was best known for the hits “There’ll Never Be” and “I Wanna Be Closer.”

Switch would go on to inspire the R&B acts that followed them, including Mint Condition, Tony!, Toni!, Toné! and DeBarge, a group that included DeBarge’s younger siblings.

DeBarge, who battled both kidney and liver disease, survived a bout of COVID-19 earlier this year, said his daughter, Marina Reeves.

The cause of death was not released, but he had been hospitalized a few weeks, The Grio reported.

“Never one to really complain, my father used his faith and good humor to power through anything,” Reeves said.

His sister, Bunny DeBarge, also paid tribute to her late brother on social media, posting a photo and commenting, “Tommy has gained his wings.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The northbound Highway 169 ramps to Lookout Drive and Center Street in Mankato and North...
MnDOT reopens northbound Highway 169 ramps, southbound ramps remain closed
A Mankato man has been sentenced to 86 months in a correctional facility in St. Cloud for...
Mankato man sentenced to 7 years in prison for probation violations
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
In this Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, photo Alec Baldwin watches the men's singles final of the US...
Sheriff: Alec Baldwin fired prop gun that killed cinematographer
Yesterday, the Truman Fire Department saved the day for not only two-year old Aaliya, but her...
Truman Fire Dept. saves the day for two-year-old, her cat

Latest News

The search for Brian Laundrie continues, but investigators are getting a clearer picture of the...
Laundrie family hopes for answers after remains found
The Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund officially named Mankato Brewery owner Tim Tupy as their...
Mankato Brewery owner named growMANkato’s Celebrity Ambassador
The set has nearly 4,000 pieces and comes with five minifigures and is available Nov. 1 – just...
‘Home Alone’ LEGO set brings back warm childhood memories
Gov. Tim Walz and U.S. Bank Stadium announced a new vaccination clinic before the Rolling...
Vaccine clinic to open near upcoming Rolling Stones concert