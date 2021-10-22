Vaccine clinic to open near upcoming Rolling Stones concert

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Audience members heading to the upcoming Rolling Stones concert at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday may be able to receive their COVID-19 vaccine or booster.

Gov. Tim Walz and U.S. Bank Stadium announced a new vaccination clinic before the Rolling Stones concert on October 24 from 3-8 p.m. outside U.S. Bank Stadium.

In addition to first and second doses, boosters will be administered to eligible Minnesotans. Vaccinations are open to the public, ages 12 and up, with no concert ticket required.

The pop-up clinics continue the partnership between the State of Minnesota and U.S. Bank Stadium. In addition to the successful vaccination clinics held before both home and preseason Vikings games earlier this year, U.S. Bank Stadium hosted vaccinations for Minnesotans during the offseason.

